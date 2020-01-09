Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:22 AM
Home Business

German industrial orders disappoint in November

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

FRANKFURT, Jan 8: New orders for German industrial firms fell in November, official data showed Monday, continuing a run of weak data for Europe's powerhouse.
Fresh contracts fell 1.3 per cent month-on-month, federal statistics authority Destatis said in seasonally-adjusted figures, down from a 0.2-per cent increase in October and short of analysts' expectations for slight growth.
Excluding volatile large orders for items like aircraft, the picture was slightly rosier, showing a 1.0 per cent increase in business.
But in a year-on-year comparison, new orders were 6.5 per cent below November 2018's level.
"In recent months, industrial orders have stabilised at a low level," the economy ministry in Berlin said in a statement, noting that the total over October and November 2019 was little changed from the previous two months.
"At the same time, business expectations in industry have picked up somewhat," meaning "the outlook for industrial activity has improved," it added.
US-led trade wars, especially with major German trading partner China, sapped growth and strewed uncertainty in manufacturing firms' path over much of 2019.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil price spike clouds corporate profit outlook
Commercial airlines reroute flights amid US-Iran tensions
UAE airlines cancel Baghdad flights after missile strikes
Regent Airways ushers in the 10th year with a positive outlook
1pc cash incentive on FoB for RMG exporters
Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO   Quazi Osman Ali
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received donation cheques from a number of banks on behalf of Bangabandhu Memorial Trust at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday, ahead of the the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
BD growth story: From bottomless basket to vibrant economy


Latest News
Platoon march to playoffs eliminating Rangers
No US casualties in Iranian strikes: Trump
Analysis: Where does Gulf crisis go after limited Iran strikes?
Mother, daughter die in hours in Gazipur
AL chalks out programmes to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
ACC files case against former MD of NGB Global Bank
Chattogram-8 by-polls to be absolutely free, says CEC
Bangladesh agree to ‘shorter’ tour of Pakistan
Facebook bans deepfakes in fight against online manipulation
2 including a BCL leader killed in road crash
Most Read News
Modi, Mahathir, Trudeau to join Mujib Year celebration: Momen
Say “NO” to child pornography
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Arrested person identified as 'rapist'
Protest over Rape at Dhaka University
One held over DU student rape
Couple suffers burn injuries
80 'American terrorists' killed in Iran strikes: state TV
Mass protest sparks over rape of DU student
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft