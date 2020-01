Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc fluctuate after Iran strike on US bases

Iran said it had fired 15 missiles at US targets in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for last week's US drone strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, stoking fears of a new war in the Middle East.

The Japanese yen initially jumped to three-month highs against the dollar before retreating, with the absence of immediate reports of casualties steadying nerves.

Twitter posts from both sides playing down the prospect of further escalation also helped calm currency markets.

US President Donald Trump tweeted that a damage assessment was "So far, so good!" and said "all is well", promising a further statement on Wednesday. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the attack was "proportionate" and that "we do not seek escalation or war".

Iraq's military said there were no casualties among its forces.

"News that Iran had launched ballistic missiles at two bases that house US troops in Iraq sparked an immediate sell-off in risk," said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, referring to a fall in dollar/yen and a spike in crude oil prices. [O/R]

The yen, regarded as a haven in times of turmoil by virtue of Japan's status as the world's biggest creditor, was virtually unchanged on the day at 108.41 per dollar JPY=EBS.

That stabilisation followed a spike of as much as 0.8per cent to a three-month high of 107.65 yen per dollar.

The Swiss franc CHF=EBS similarly gave back gains and so did gold XAU=, by a lesser extent. [GOL/] -Reuters

