BD needs duty-free market access to Thailand to reduce trade gap





The Minister said it at the 5th meeting of Bangladesh-Thailand Joint Trade Committee (JTC) held in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Wednesday. Commerce Ministry's information officer Latif Bakhshi told this to reporters in Dhaka.

Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit presided over the meeting which mainly dealt with joint programme of actions on agriculture, fisheries, livestock, health services and transportation.

The two countries have warm business ties for the past 47 years, benefiting from closer economic cooperation, he said quoting the minister as saying. He said Thailand regards Bangladesh as an important strategic partner in terms of trade, investment and transportation. Bangladesh is the Thailand's third-largest trading partner in this region.

The Minister said Bangladesh believe trade gap with Thailand can only be reduced if that country gives duty free and quota free market access to at least 36 more Bangladeshi products. .

He said excellent investment environment is now prevailing in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's initiative to set up 100 Special Economic Zones in different parts of the country is opening a new opportunity to foreign investors to set up industries.

The Minister said Thailand's investors will benefit if they invest in Bangladesh's health sector. Thailand may set up a high quality hospital in Bangladesh under a joint venture project he said adding Dhaka will provide all assistance in this regard.

It will benefit both the countries. He invited representatives of Thailand's medical sector to come on a visit to Dhaka. This will make easier to assess the situation and make decision, he said.

Meanwhile, Thai-Bangladesh trade has set a business target of US$2 billion (Bt60 billion) to be achieved by 2021. The $1.2 billion worth of annual trade between the two countries last year includes $1.2 million Thai exports and $59 million exports from Bangladesh.

In the first 11 months of 2019, Thai imports from Bangladesh rose by 38.3 per cent over the previous period of 2018. Thai interest is increasing in key products such as jute yarn, shoes and ready-made garments.

Thai direct investment in Bangladesh from 2006-2019 amounted to $1.5 billion mainly in agro-industrial and agro-processing businesses, construction and hotels. Bangladeshi direct investment in Thailand in the same period was $1.12 million.

Thailand is central to Southeast Asia and as partner of Eastern Economic Corridor it is poised to work as a gate way to East Asia. Bangladesh also looks forward to benefit from its ties with Thailand for greater access to ASEAN blocks, South Asia, Middle East and African region, he said.

























