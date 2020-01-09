Video
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:21 AM
Home Business

BD’s tea production reached record 95 million kg in 2019

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jan 8: Bangladesh produced a record 95 million - kilogram (KG) of tea in 166 gardens in the last calendar year 2019, against 82.13 million kg in the previous year, Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) officials said.
The rise in tea production has been attributed to the lowering of the bank interest rate for the growers by 4 percentage points to 9 percent for the tea gardeners, source said.
The rising of internal demand in the country has also encouraged the tea growers to invest more for expansion of their gardens in the last couple of years.
A number of tea growers have expanded tea production areas in their gardens in the last six to seven years.
The BTB has taken many re-plantation projects replacing plants aged over 40 years, with the new ones in order to increase the production. Tea plants generally take six to seven years to reach full production capacity.
According to BTB sources, the government has formulated a strategic work plan "Development Pathway: Bangladesh Tea Industry" for 15 years duration to increase tea production alongside the overall development of the tea industry.
The tea production was increased to 85.05 million kg in 2016 and 78.95 million kg tea in 2017 last it stands at 85.93 million kg more than 8 times higher within a span of 32 years.
Currently besides black tea various value-added tea are being exported in different countries. Meanwhile BTB also installed green tea processing factory in the tea research institute, for value addition.
However, the volume of export has decreased gradually since 1990 last. In 2017, Bangladesh has exported only 0.4 million kg while imported 8.2 million kilograms in 2017 to meet the local demand.
Once, Bangladesh was a tea exporting country, but presently it has turned into a tea importing country since 2009-10.
In 2009-10, Bangladesh imported 2 million kilograms, in 2010-11 it was 5 million kilograms and in 2011-12 it was 3 million kilograms, 6 million kgs in 2012-13 and 7 million kgs in 2013-14.
Gradually, the volume of import of tea has been increasing every year.
First commercial tea garden was established in 1857 at Mulnichera in Sylhet. During the India-Pakistan partition in 1947, Bangladesh (the then East Pakistan) owned 103 tea estates, covering 26,734 hectares of tea plantation with annual production of 18.36 Million Kg. with an yield of about 639 Kg. per hactare. Home consumption was around 13.64 M. Kg. till 1955.
Tea had been one of the major exportable items of Bangladesh since 1971. We had a captive export market in some countries to export tea. The scenario has been changed in recent years because of open market economy, emergence of new entrants in the world market with low priced tea and rapid increase of internal demand.


