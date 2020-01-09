Video
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:21 AM
Trade deficit widens further

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Shamsul Huda

The country's trade deficit from more import over export widened further to a new height at $6.68    billion. The latest deficit rose over a one billion dollar in a single yea as per statistics released by  Bangladesh Bank (BB) on the latest balance of payment situation.  
The July-November data in the running financial year however shows lower import of goods and higher growth in remittance has contributed to lower current account deficit during the time although export earnings fell steadily over the last several months.
Though there are is a slowdown in the inflow of foreign grants and loans, higher inflow of foreign      direct investments has widened the country's financial account surplus and overall balance of payment also narrowed during first five months in the financial year 2019-20 (FY20), according to the BB statistics.
At the end of November last year foreign currency reserve with the central bank depleted when the amount was equivalent to paying 5.6 months import bills down from 6.1 months during the same period in the last fiscal year.
When contacted a senior BB official said a slowdown in export growth over the last few months pushed the trade deficit further widened to cross $6.68 billion and to be $28 million higher than first five months figure in the last fiscal. It also stood more than $1 billion than in last October.
Financial account is at comfortable level by 4.42 per cent surplus to $2.2 billion. This is $93 million higher than last year's first five months and $546 million higher than last October's performance.
As per Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) the government set an overall export target for first six months in the current financial at $22.13 billion but during this time it sharply fell to $19.30 billion and for the current fiscal at $45.5 billion.
In the meantime export of the country's major products the readymade garments fell drastically by about 14 per cent below the target and by over 6 per cent over the corresponding period of the last year.




Trading circles blame lower price factor in international market for lower export earnings compared to the competitiveness of other Bangladesh's competitors.
A former BGMEA leader said despite government incentives exports are slowing down for other factors like continued devaluation of currencies by other exporting countries. Taka is strong discouraging exports, he said.
Talking with the Daily Observer former adviser to caretaker government Mirza ABM Azizul Islam said though external account is comfort, it remains worrying in the rapidly worsening situation. Trade gap will only widen in coming months to impact the overall balance of payments.


