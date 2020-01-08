Beg votes for Taposh Amu to JL members





Amu, also the coordinator of DSCC polls for AL candidate, made the call while addressing a views exchange programme arranged by Juba League central committee in Mohanagar Natya Mancha at Gulistan in Dhaka.









He said, "Vote is not a matter of desiring, it's a matter of begging. So, you have to earn votes following all rules and regulations. You have to show gratitude to the voters."

At the meeting Taposh disclosed his five-point plan for development of the city.

The plan envisages retaining the heritages and historic values of old Dhaka and making the south city presentable to the world, enhancing its beautification scheme, eliminating air, water, soil and sound pollution, making it as an attractive and green city ensuring parks and play grounds for all its citizens.

He also gave assurance of ensuring easy movement of transports eliminating traffic congestions and free footpaths for pedestrians, good governance in all sectors including its office, activating popular ponchayet system and safety for all including children and women. Amir Hossain Amu, member of Awami League (AL) Advisory Council, on Tuesday urged all AL and Juba League activists to beg votes for Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, who is contesting in mayoral polls of Dhaka South City Corporation.Amu, also the coordinator of DSCC polls for AL candidate, made the call while addressing a views exchange programme arranged by Juba League central committee in Mohanagar Natya Mancha at Gulistan in Dhaka.He said, "Vote is not a matter of desiring, it's a matter of begging. So, you have to earn votes following all rules and regulations. You have to show gratitude to the voters."At the meeting Taposh disclosed his five-point plan for development of the city.The plan envisages retaining the heritages and historic values of old Dhaka and making the south city presentable to the world, enhancing its beautification scheme, eliminating air, water, soil and sound pollution, making it as an attractive and green city ensuring parks and play grounds for all its citizens.He also gave assurance of ensuring easy movement of transports eliminating traffic congestions and free footpaths for pedestrians, good governance in all sectors including its office, activating popular ponchayet system and safety for all including children and women.