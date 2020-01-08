Child rape cases rise three fold: Survey





The report shows that about 902 children fell victim to rape in the year of 2019.

Besides about 280 children faced attempt to murder, of them about 266 children were killed after rape. However, about 356 children were the victims of rape and about 227 children were killed after rape in the year of 2018.

This report was unveiled at a press conference organized by MJF at Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia auditorium of the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Rafiza Shahin, co-coordinator of the organization, said that about 65 children had committed suicide and about nine children were injured during taking an attempt on their lives in 2019.

In 2018, the total number of suicide and suicide attempt of children were 152.

The organization collected the information by monitoring eight Bangla and English dailies.

The research report says that children also died in different accidents besides rape and gang rape in 2019. Road accidents killed at least 553 children, 252 children died as they sank in different water bodies.

A total of 361 children died after becoming the victim of rape, gang rape, and attempt to rape, killing, abduction, missing and torture.

Referring to the trend of such killings and tortures on children, she also noted that about 48 percent children of 13-18 age group faced rape and other sexual harassment in 2019.

Of them about 39 percent children who faced rape belongs to age group between seven and twelve. Most of the rape cases took place in Dhaka district followed by Narayangang, Mymensingh and Cumilla.















