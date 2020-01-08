HC order on SAS's removal today





After concluding hearing on the petition on Tuesday, the HC bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman fixed the date for delivering its order.

On Monday, the HC bench accepted the petition and fixed the date for hearing on the petition of the removed Senior Assistant Secretary, who was sexually harassed by her three colleagues. Supreme Court lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua appeared for the petitioner while AM Amin Uddin, President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), gave his opinion as an expert in the court. On Sunday, the foreign ministry issued the removal order three hours after the High Court asked the Foreign Affairs Secretary to explain in four weeks why he had failed to take action against three diplomats for sexually harassing a junior female colleague in Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo in 2012 and the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai in 2013. In Tuesday's hearing, the petitioner's lawyer told the HC that the ministry removed the official despite the HC order. It's totally mala fide.

Why they don't issue the order before a day of the court's intervention. There is no specific allegation against the Senior Assistant Secretary in the departmental proceedings, the lawyer said, adding that It was not mentioned in the proceedings who was the complainant.

After hearing the petitioner's lawyer, the HC asked senior lawyer AM Amin Uddin, also president of SCBA, for giving his opinion on the matter.

In his opinion, Amin Uddin said that the removal order of the ministry was 'more than mala fide'. They tried to frustrate the court's order, which is unexpected.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry on Sunday issued a notice removing the Senior Assistant Secretary from her service with an immediate effect.

Foreign Ministry Secretary Masud Bin Momen signed the removal notice as per the order of the President.























