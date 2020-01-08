Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:55 PM
latest Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act        Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB       
Home Front Page

HC order on SAS's removal today

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The High Court will pass an order today (Wednesday) on a petition filed by a Senior Assistant Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, challenging her removal.
After concluding hearing on the petition on Tuesday, the HC bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman fixed the date for delivering its order.
On Monday, the HC bench accepted the petition and fixed the date for hearing on the petition of the removed Senior Assistant Secretary, who was sexually harassed by her three colleagues. Supreme Court lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua appeared for the petitioner while AM Amin Uddin, President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), gave his opinion as an expert in the court. On Sunday, the foreign ministry issued the removal order three hours after the High Court asked the Foreign Affairs Secretary to explain in four weeks why he had failed to take action against three diplomats for sexually harassing a junior female colleague in Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo in 2012 and the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai in 2013. In Tuesday's hearing, the petitioner's lawyer told the HC that the ministry removed the official despite the HC order. It's totally mala fide.
Why they don't issue the order before a day of the court's intervention. There is no specific allegation against the Senior Assistant Secretary in the departmental proceedings, the lawyer said, adding that It was not mentioned in the proceedings who was the complainant.
After hearing the petitioner's lawyer, the HC asked senior lawyer AM Amin Uddin, also president of SCBA, for giving his opinion on the matter.
In his opinion, Amin Uddin said that the removal order of the ministry was 'more than mala fide'. They tried to frustrate the court's order, which is unexpected.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry on Sunday issued a notice removing the Senior Assistant Secretary from her service with an immediate effect.
Foreign Ministry Secretary Masud Bin Momen signed the removal notice as per the order of the President.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US exposes Saudi Arabia to peril after Iranian killing
Child rape cases rise three fold: Survey
Dengue outbreak also likely this year, experts say
Mercury at 6° c in Tentulia
56 killed in stampede at funeral of Soleimani burial postponed
HC order on SAS's removal today
Cops trying to nab rapist on details given by victim
Mass protest sparks over rape of DU student


Latest News
Sadio Mané crowned African footballer of the year
84 children violated in every month in 2019: BSAF
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Saudi Arabia deports another 132 Bangladeshis
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
All is well: Trump tweets
Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence
Crosscheck any information before sharing on social media: PM
Juvenile 14 accused indicted
Most Read News
Talk Show “Ek Cup Cha” features journalist Nazmus Saquib
Qasem Soleimani: Man, myth to martyr
Rapist must be brought to justice: Mahila Parishad
Students stage demo wearing black clothes
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new committee
Stampede kills 50 mourners at Soleimani's burial in Iran
Police collect CCTV footage
Three kill selves in two districts
PM addresses nation today
‘We’re going to war, bro’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft