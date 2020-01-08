Video
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020
Cops trying to nab rapist on details given by victim

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Mamunur Rashid

The Detective Branch (DB) of police is trying to arrest the rapist of a Dhaka University girl based on the description provided by the rape victim. The student was raped by an unidentified man at Kurmitola in the city Sunday night.
The victim informed police that the perpetrator was alone and between 25 and 30 years of age, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, light dark complexion, crew cut hair, of medium health and wearing old jeans trousers and black jacket.  
 Police detained several people in this connection for interrogation, police source said.  Police are yet to recover the lost mobile phone of the victim. Police are trying to recover the hand set. The rapist snatched Tk 2,000 in cash, a hand bag, mobile phone and a wristwatch.  
The victim also informed the police that she will be able to recognize the rapist if he was produced before her, sources added.   
Police suspected the rapist may be living in a nearby slum and might be a professional snatcher and drug addict.
Police have collected CCTV footage of Kurmitola Golf Club gate and it is being scrutinised, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Gulshan Division) Sudeep Kumar Chakraborty.
"We've got the close circuit television (CCTV) footage of the main gate of Kurmitola Golf Club which is being scrutinized," he said on Tuesday.
Besides, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Patwari said the police are investigating the rape incident with due importance and they are putting in their best efforts.
The IGP came up with the remark while talking to journalists at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital on Tuesday.
Terming the rape incident a terrible one, he said police are investigating the incident giving utmost priority. "We're trying to identify the rapist and bring him under law. I hope, we'll be able to identify the offender as we did during the previous incidents," he said.
Talking about the ultimatum of Dhaka University students, the IGP said, "It's impossible to complete the investigation within a timeframe."
Earlier on the case has been shifted to Metropolitan Detective Branch of Police (DB North) for investigation, he added.
Following the incident, DU students blocked Shahbagh intersection for two hours on Monday and gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the authorities for arresting those involved in the rape.













