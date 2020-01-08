Mass protest sparks over rape of DU student



Students of Dhaka University on Tuesday stage a demonstration, protesting the rape of a fellow student at Kurmitola on Sunday evening. photo: Observer

Teachers, students, various socio-cultural organizations, students' organizations, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) raised their voice against rape and demanded capital punishment of the rapist(s).

A student of DU was allegedly raped by an unknown man or men near the Kurmitola General Hospital only yards away from the Airport Road, one of the busiest thoroughfares in the capital.

Various socio political organisations and general students continued their protest chalking out various programmes, forming human chain, painting alpona, blindfolding the faces of Raju Memorial sculptures, bringing out protest procession, burning effigy of rapist and observing hunger strike.

Gulshan Division Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Sudeep Kumar Chakraborty while talking to journalists at DMCH said some video footage of the area near the site of the DU student rape incident has been found.

The police official said they expected to arrest the rapist soon and added that the only goal is to identify the rapist and arrest him," he added.

On the occasion of Police Week 2020 at Rajarbagh Police Lines, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Javed Patwary said, "All police units are handling this case with utmost importance and are working together to catch the perpetrator."

The IGP also noted that a proper investigation into a case is not possible if it is put under a timeframe."Some cases take time to investigate, whereas some investigations can be completed in an hour. We have to make sure that we are working sincerely," he said

Meanwhile, Nasima Begum, Chairman of the NHRC, visited the rape survivor and spoke to her for sometimes at the DMCH.

According to Nasima Begum, the rape survivor can give a vivid description of the rapist. Nasima asked an experienced artist to try to draw the image of the rapist.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court has fixed January 28 for submission of the police probe report in the rape case filed against unnamed people.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Yeasmin Ara passed the order after the first investigation report (FIR) of the case was submitted before the court on Monday.

Earlier, the victim's father filed the case with Cantonment Police Station.

Besides, DMCH Director Brig Gen Dr AKM Nasir Uddin said the general health condition of the victim is improving. She is now undergoing treatment at the One-Stop Crisis Centre of DMCH.

He said, "A seven-member medical board formed to treat the victim has found that her physical condition has shown signs of much improvement."

However, she is mentally traumatized and the hospital authorities have appointed a psychiatrist to talk to her and give her counselling, he added.

The Director said, "I was there with her and saw that she is healing progressively and regaining her strength."

We hope that with doctors' advice, we will be able to discharge her within one or two days, he added.

Besides, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs strongly condemned the rape of the DU student.

"Persons involved with the crime must face the highest punishment through fair investigation," a press release of the Ministry said on Tuesday.

Such incident is totally unacceptable when the government is working relentlessly for the development, empowerment, safety and employment of the women, it said.

Meanwhile, students of Bangla, Finance and Political Science departments of DU demanded immediate arrest of the rapist and a speedy trial of the case.

They came up with the demand from separate human chains arranged at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Tuesday. The students of Political Science also burnt an effigy of a symbolic rapist.

Shahriar Shaon, a second-year student of the department said, "The trial of this case should be transferred to the speedy tribunal."

"Our contemporary law has failed to meet justice of a rape victim. This law should be updated," he added.

The perpetrators of rape should be hanged immediately and publicly, he demanded.

Meanwhile, the Bangla Department students wrapped the busts of Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture with black cloths.

Students of 2014-15 session and 2017-18 session held protest rally at the base of Aparajeo Bangla and Raju Memorial respectively.

DU chapter of Chhatra League painted alpana as part of their protest against the rape of the DU student. Students from the Fine Arts Faculty of DU painted a 22 yard alpana from Rokeya Hall gate to Raju Memorial Sculpture as part of their protest against the rape of a fellow student.

Md Saddam Hussain, Chhatra League's DU unit General Secretary said, "The Dhaka University family is mourning now. We demand the safety of women across the country including on all campuses."

"If the Home Ministry fails to apprehend the criminal within the 24-hour ultimatum given by DUCSU, they have to be prepared for a social movement led by Chhatra League," Saddam also the assistant general secretary of DUCSU said.

Meanwhile, two more students, Saiful Islam Rasel of Soil, Water and Environment Department, and Mostafizur Rahman of Information Technology Institute joined Sifatul, who is on a hunger strike in front of Raju Sculpture since 3:30am on Monday.

Around 12 Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) based socio-cultural organizations demanded negotiation of DU with Dhaka Cantonment in terms of running DU buses through cantonment streets.

While addressing a human chain in front of TSC building on Tuesday, SM Abdullah Al Faisal President of Dhaka University Debating Society said, "The relation between the army and Dhaka University is not so warm since 2007 following a clash between the students and army."

"We request the DU administration to negotiate with them for using their restricted roads for DU buses. Then our students will also feel safe with the secured roads of the Army."

He also demanded immediate trial and detention of the culprit involved in the rape of DU student in Kurmitola area.

Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) is going to form a human chain on the campus today (Wednesday) protesting the rape of a student in the city.

The human chain will be held at the foot of Aparajeyo Bangla around 11:00am, a press release issued by the DUTA said today.

Earlier on Sunday evening, a second-year female student of DU was raped by an unidentified person at a secluded place in the city's Kurmitola area. She left the campus on board a university bus and headed for her friend's house at Khilkhet's Shewra neighbourhood.

On her way, she by got off at Kurmitola by mistake around 7:00pm, her friends and teachers told journalists after she was rushed to DMCH around midnight.



















