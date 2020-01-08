Video
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020
Modi, Mahathir, Trudeau to join Mujib Year celebration: Momen

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Indian Prime Minister Norendra Modi, Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau and Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be among the global leaders who will join the 'Mujib Borsho' cerebration here.
Their presence in the 'Mujib Year' extravaganza has been confirmed by Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.
"We have already got their consent (to visit Bangladesh during Mujib Year) but it's yet to confirm the exact dates of their arrivals," Momen told newsmen after holding a meeting of sub-committee of celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at International Mother Language Institute in the capital.
Momen said the UAE crown prince Zayed Al Nahyan, former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, Indian Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will also grace the 'Mujib Year' celebration.
The foreign minister said some of the global leaders will join the special programme on March 17, the birthday of Bangabandhu, and the rest of them will attend other programmes to be held during the Mujib Year between March 2020 and March 2021.
"We don't want many global leaders on March 17 programme. we would like to have no more than four or five leaders on that day other dignitaries will join different other programmes," Momen said.
Momen said the 77 Bangladesh missions abroad will hold 261 programmes in their respective host countries round the year marking the Bangabandhu's birth centenary.    -BSS


