Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:55 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Rape culture must end

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Dear Sir

A recent report prepared by Centre for Law and Mediation revealed that nearly 1413 women were raped in Bangladesh in 2019. The number is two times greater than 2018 , which was 732 in 2018. It shows the picture of women how much they are safe in our society.
Nowadays, women do not feel safe anywhere in the country. Every day we see news of violence against women. The victims usually do not file cases against the offenders for fear of social stigma, lack of safety and threats from the culprits. Therefore, in most of the cases, the perpetrators get away scot-free.

It is a matter of concern that recently a DU student was raped in the capital's Kurmitola area on Sunday night. But still the law enforcers could not arrest the alleged rapist. If this impunity will continue, in future women can't go out from their home.  We hope that police will catch the culprit as soon as possible and give him exemplary punishment.




Therefore, it is high time; we all should raise our voice against sexual harassment and rape. The culture of impunity must end.

Amdadul H Sarker
Comilla University



