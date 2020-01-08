Alarming rise in drug abuse



Zillur Rahaman



Presently more than seven million people suffer from an illicit drug disorder, and one in four deaths results from illicit drug use. In fact, more deaths, illnesses and disabilities are associated with drug abuse than any other preventable health condition. People suffering from drug and alcohol addiction also have a higher risk of unintentional injuries, accidents and domestic violence incidents.



Clinically drug abuse is known as substance use disorder, drug abuse or addiction is caused by the habitual taking of addictive substances. Drugs include alcohol, marijuana, hallucinogens, opioids etc. Substance use disorder is a disease, causing people to compulsively use drugs despite consequences.



Substance use disorders are associated with a wide range of short and long term health effects. It can vary depending on the type of drug, how much and how often it's taken and the person's general health. Overall, the effects of drug abuse and dependence can be far-reaching. It can impact almost every organ in the human body.



According to the Department of Narcotics Control in Bangladesh that the number of drug addicts increased alarmingly in the country with an average of 114 patients taking treatment every day at public and private rehabilitation centres in 2019. The number was 104 in 2018 and 69 in 2017. The news also said, a total of 90,133 people with addiction underwent treatment at the five government rehabilitation centres and 53,720 at the 324 private ones in the last five years and the number of patients with addiction problems went up to 114 a day last year from 69 in 2017, 1.43 lakh treated at rehabs in 5 years. The number of female addicts also increased four times in 2019 and ninety one females took treatment at the government centres in 2018.



It is a matter of fact that easy availability of narcotics is the number one reason behind the rise in the number of drug addicts and social unrest, inability to cope with failures, boredom, loneliness, and changing family structure are among the things that lead people towards drugs.



Availability of yaba is a big reason behind the increasing number of addicts in Bangladesh. Myanmar is a big factor of yaba trafficking, it cannot be stopped because Myanmar didn't keep its promise. Myanmar promised Bangladesh on several occasions that they would take steps to stop yaba trafficking but they haven't taken any positive initiative.



Law enforcers launched a crackdown on drug traders in May 2018 but no progress has been reflected in the drug addiction data of the government.

Interestingly Bangladesh is situated in the crucial point between the 'golden triangle' (Mayanmar, Thailand and Laos) and the 'golden crescent' (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran) in terms of geographical location. Also, it is surrounded by the major drug producing countries of Asia, many of which are strengthening their narcotics legislation and stepping up enforcement measures. Bangladesh with its easy land, sea, and air access is becoming a major transit point. It is believed that with the increasing quantity of the wares, more and more people are likely to get involved in drug business. In this way, it ultimately contributes to the number of drug abusers as well.



Bangladesh is a land also surrounded by India from three corners. The Northern and Eastern sides are surrounded with hills and mountains and the Western corner is

mainly plain land. The hilly regions are suitable for illicit drug trafficking. The traffickers can easily hide themselves in these hilly forests, and transfer the drugs safely. In Bangladesh there are many border-crossing points from where every day millions of cash are being exchanged for drugs.



It is true that drugs are chemicals that affect the body and brain. Different drugs can have different effects. Some effects of drugs include health consequences that are long-lasting and permanent. It can even continue after a person has stopped taking the substance.



There are a few ways a person can take drugs, including injection, inhalation and ingestion. The effects of the drug on the body can depend on how the drug is delivered. For example, the injection of drugs directly into the bloodstream has an immediate impact, while ingestion has a delayed effect. But all misused drugs affect the brain. These cause large amounts of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate our emotions, motivation and feelings of pleasure, to flood the brain and produce a "high pressure." Eventually, drugs can change how the brain works and interfere with a person's ability to make choices, leading to intense cravings and compulsive drug use. Over time, this behaviour can turn into a substance dependency, or drug addiction.



Drugs are any chemical agent that affects the function of living things. Some, including antibiotics, stimulants, tranquilizers, antidepressants, analgesics, narcotics, and hormones, have generalized effects. Others, including laxatives, heart stimulants, anticoagulants, diuretics, and antihistamines, act on specific systems. Vaccines are sometimes considered drugs. Drugs may protect against attacking organisms substitute for a missing or defective substance in the body, or interrupt an abnormal process. A drug must bind with receptors in or on cells, and cannot work if the inhalation, rectally, or through the skin.



The side effects of drug addiction may include, a weakened immune system, increasing the risk of illness and infection, heart conditions ranging from abnormal heart rates to heart attacks and collapsed veins and blood vessel infections from injected drugs, nausea and abdominal pain, which can also lead to changes in appetite and weight loss, 4) increased strain on the liver, which puts the person at risk of significant liver damage or liver failure, stroke, mental confusion and brain damage, lung disease based on level of addiction, problems with memory, attention and decision making etc. Deaths related to synthetic opioids and heroin have seen the sharpest rise.



Drug abuse is a serious, but treatable disorder. When the problem is not treated, people who abuse narcotics usually suffer significant mental and physical problem. The sooner the treatment begins, the more favourable outcome will start appearing. If anyone suspects he has a problem with narcotic abuse, he should contact a doctor immediately.



For the safety of our people and the society from this deadly game, illicit drug transportation must be controlled immediately. The authority concerned should take necessary steps to control the drug abuse and make awareness of its negative impacts.



The writer is banker and freelance contributor



















Drug abuse directly influences the economic and social aspects of a country. Many epidemiological surveys carried out in the Bangladesh shows that the country is going to be transformed into a potential user of drugs with the rapid increase in the number of addicts.Presently more than seven million people suffer from an illicit drug disorder, and one in four deaths results from illicit drug use. In fact, more deaths, illnesses and disabilities are associated with drug abuse than any other preventable health condition. People suffering from drug and alcohol addiction also have a higher risk of unintentional injuries, accidents and domestic violence incidents.Clinically drug abuse is known as substance use disorder, drug abuse or addiction is caused by the habitual taking of addictive substances. Drugs include alcohol, marijuana, hallucinogens, opioids etc. Substance use disorder is a disease, causing people to compulsively use drugs despite consequences.Substance use disorders are associated with a wide range of short and long term health effects. It can vary depending on the type of drug, how much and how often it's taken and the person's general health. Overall, the effects of drug abuse and dependence can be far-reaching. It can impact almost every organ in the human body.According to the Department of Narcotics Control in Bangladesh that the number of drug addicts increased alarmingly in the country with an average of 114 patients taking treatment every day at public and private rehabilitation centres in 2019. The number was 104 in 2018 and 69 in 2017. The news also said, a total of 90,133 people with addiction underwent treatment at the five government rehabilitation centres and 53,720 at the 324 private ones in the last five years and the number of patients with addiction problems went up to 114 a day last year from 69 in 2017, 1.43 lakh treated at rehabs in 5 years. The number of female addicts also increased four times in 2019 and ninety one females took treatment at the government centres in 2018.It is a matter of fact that easy availability of narcotics is the number one reason behind the rise in the number of drug addicts and social unrest, inability to cope with failures, boredom, loneliness, and changing family structure are among the things that lead people towards drugs.Availability of yaba is a big reason behind the increasing number of addicts in Bangladesh. Myanmar is a big factor of yaba trafficking, it cannot be stopped because Myanmar didn't keep its promise. Myanmar promised Bangladesh on several occasions that they would take steps to stop yaba trafficking but they haven't taken any positive initiative.Law enforcers launched a crackdown on drug traders in May 2018 but no progress has been reflected in the drug addiction data of the government.Interestingly Bangladesh is situated in the crucial point between the 'golden triangle' (Mayanmar, Thailand and Laos) and the 'golden crescent' (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran) in terms of geographical location. Also, it is surrounded by the major drug producing countries of Asia, many of which are strengthening their narcotics legislation and stepping up enforcement measures. Bangladesh with its easy land, sea, and air access is becoming a major transit point. It is believed that with the increasing quantity of the wares, more and more people are likely to get involved in drug business. In this way, it ultimately contributes to the number of drug abusers as well.Bangladesh is a land also surrounded by India from three corners. The Northern and Eastern sides are surrounded with hills and mountains and the Western corner ismainly plain land. The hilly regions are suitable for illicit drug trafficking. The traffickers can easily hide themselves in these hilly forests, and transfer the drugs safely. In Bangladesh there are many border-crossing points from where every day millions of cash are being exchanged for drugs.It is true that drugs are chemicals that affect the body and brain. Different drugs can have different effects. Some effects of drugs include health consequences that are long-lasting and permanent. It can even continue after a person has stopped taking the substance.There are a few ways a person can take drugs, including injection, inhalation and ingestion. The effects of the drug on the body can depend on how the drug is delivered. For example, the injection of drugs directly into the bloodstream has an immediate impact, while ingestion has a delayed effect. But all misused drugs affect the brain. These cause large amounts of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate our emotions, motivation and feelings of pleasure, to flood the brain and produce a "high pressure." Eventually, drugs can change how the brain works and interfere with a person's ability to make choices, leading to intense cravings and compulsive drug use. Over time, this behaviour can turn into a substance dependency, or drug addiction.Drugs are any chemical agent that affects the function of living things. Some, including antibiotics, stimulants, tranquilizers, antidepressants, analgesics, narcotics, and hormones, have generalized effects. Others, including laxatives, heart stimulants, anticoagulants, diuretics, and antihistamines, act on specific systems. Vaccines are sometimes considered drugs. Drugs may protect against attacking organisms substitute for a missing or defective substance in the body, or interrupt an abnormal process. A drug must bind with receptors in or on cells, and cannot work if the inhalation, rectally, or through the skin.The side effects of drug addiction may include, a weakened immune system, increasing the risk of illness and infection, heart conditions ranging from abnormal heart rates to heart attacks and collapsed veins and blood vessel infections from injected drugs, nausea and abdominal pain, which can also lead to changes in appetite and weight loss, 4) increased strain on the liver, which puts the person at risk of significant liver damage or liver failure, stroke, mental confusion and brain damage, lung disease based on level of addiction, problems with memory, attention and decision making etc. Deaths related to synthetic opioids and heroin have seen the sharpest rise.Drug abuse is a serious, but treatable disorder. When the problem is not treated, people who abuse narcotics usually suffer significant mental and physical problem. The sooner the treatment begins, the more favourable outcome will start appearing. If anyone suspects he has a problem with narcotic abuse, he should contact a doctor immediately.For the safety of our people and the society from this deadly game, illicit drug transportation must be controlled immediately. The authority concerned should take necessary steps to control the drug abuse and make awareness of its negative impacts.The writer is banker and freelance contributor