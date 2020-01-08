Perhaps they have no shame



Candidates from both the ruling Awami League (AL) and its arch rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) submitted their nomination papers after marching with activists and supporters to the EC at Agargaon on the day. Traffic movement came to a halt on the roads adjacent to the EC for a long time. A vehicle carrying an election commissioner also got stuck there.



All the electronic and print media covered the news on flouting electoral rules with due importance, as the media had a perception that the highly qualified and financially affluent nominees of the parties would respect the laws enacted in the parliament by their elected representatives.



However, the EC remained silent over the issue. It neither acknowledged the violation of electoral ruled, nor denied the happenings or issued any warning against such violation in future.



Despite media uproar on the violation of electoral rules, the people were unmoved because they thought breaching electoral rules; the party candidates committed no big crime. People earlier found the party nominees with their accomplices forcibly obstructed their rivals from taking part in electoral process and often they indulged in mindless mayhem. In that yardstick flouting of electoral laws by staging street showdown is not a crime and for doing so they are not ashamed but proud of attracting public attention.

Also the people are accustomed of seeing a section of political leaders, high government officials and influential people habitually disrespecting civic laws.



They regularly see how a section of the so called very important persons (VIPs), political leaders and senior government officials and starred law enforcement officials, do break traffic rules in the city streets and disregard security barriers in sensitive areas including the airports, where the vice is so frequent that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently had to utter warning against those VIPs who frequently cross security barriers in the country's airports.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while inaugurating two newly bought Boeing aircraft Dreamliner 787-9 for Bangladesh Biman Airlines at the Dhaka international airport on December 28 asked VIPs of the country to follow the security rules at airports and warned that anyone flouting the regulations will face air travel restrictions in future.

"I want to say it clearly; here there are members of Parliament, ministers, chiefs of the services and other high officials. You have to follow the security measures at the airports of the country like you do in airports in other countries," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that everyone has to follow the security systems of the airports and none will be allowed to bypass it.



Her remarks can be a yardstick to measure the callousness of a section of our prominent citizens including political leaders of all tiers. Some political leaders think themselves above law and thinking so they indulge in some organisational activities, which are not supported by laws. So after every change of government we find even former prime ministers and their former colleagues facing cases of improper handling of state power and state wealth.



According to experts our politicians often face punishable charges when out of government as they themselves stay ignorant about the existing law of the country while serving in the government. This ignorance gave ample grounds to the army - backed interim government that ruled the country January 2007 to December 2008, to herd political leaders and some corrupt business people into the prison. Our leaders when form the government and rule the country for a term, they often think themselves above law and take some whimsical decisions only to face backlash afterwards when they become opposition leaders. However, when charges are framed by the new government the accused politician raise hue and cry terming the charges as persecution of opposition. They make such a cry that the general people begin to think that the charges are political vendetta.



The section of politicians in discussion is fond of blame game in case of any crisis or adverse situation. When anyone of them is accused of any wrong doing, he will try to shift the blame to others. Upholding the national traits, the mayoral candidates blamed councillor (commissioner) candidates for gathering the crowd on streets leading to the EC on December 31. Most of our leaders are apt in blaming others especially their rivals for any mistakes they do or any problems they create.



This time also the mayoral candidates did not forget to blame councillor candidates even from their own parties, for breaching the electoral rules on that day. A total of 934 mayor and councillor candidates have filed nomination papers for the Dhaka north and south city corporation polls to be held on January 30.



On the day seven mayoral candidates submitted nomination papers for contesting for the post the Mayor in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Seven others also field their candidacy papers for the Mayor post in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

AL candidates Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and M Atiqul Islam are contesting for the mayor post in the DSCC and the DNCC respectively. Ishraque Hossain and Tabith Awal are the BNP's contenders in the two city corporations.



All of these candidates riding Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) followed by supporters and activists wielding banners and posters riding vehicles and motorbikes staged street marches chanting party slogans, ignoring electoral rules which prohibit such showdowns. According to the rules all kind gathering and marching are prohibited during the submission of nomination papers and candidates are not allowed to be accompanied by more than five people.



General Councillor aspirants will contest in 75 wards in the DSCC. Also, there are 25 seats reserved for women councillors. In DNCC, the number of general councillor posts is 54 and that reserve posts 18.

The Election Commission on January 2 declared 993 aspirants valid after scrutinising the nomination papers submitted for the elections to the Dhaka North and South City Corporations scheduled for January 30.



Of the valid aspirants, 13 are mayoral candidates and 980 are vying for ward councillor posts in the elections to the two city corporations.

In Bangladesh laws are respected and abided by the general people and the law enforcers are also inclined to implement all laws by compelling the general people. But in most cases they ignore when some political leaders, high government officials and the so called VIPs break the laws.



Everyone irrespective of political and social position should respect and abide by the law and the law enforcers should also strictly implement that law and take action against the law breakers irrespective of his political and social position.



The author is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer







































