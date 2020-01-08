

People-friendly police is need of the hour



However, police force is the elite law enforcement agency in the country. Country's internal security and stability mainly depends on their performance. Recently this force has proved its capability by launching successful counterterrorism operations and drives against drug. The force is working on the basis of government's 'Zero Tolerance Policy' on terrorism. And that is why Bangladesh is now globally regarded as a 'Role Model' in curbing terrorism and extremism. Besides, police have been working tirelessly to quell corruption in the country.



It is laudable that the government has taken several steps to boost police force's capacity by, providing logistical supports, establishing institutions and introducing special units.



Unfortunately, despite having achievements, this force is not free from allegations and irregularities. Several surveys conducted by national and international institutions disclosed that this government institution is one of the most corrupt institutions of the country. Again, because of a few officers and constables' involvement in criminal activities and predisposition in their duties - the public perception of Bangladesh Police yet remains dark. And that is why Bangladesh Police could not gain full confidence of common people. Furthermore, some officers' bossy attitude towards civilians smears stigma and ridicules overall image of this vital security force of the country.



In short, over the past years the overall police image in the country has been hugely tarnished for corruption, irregularities, nepotism and inefficiency. It is also high time to restore its positive image as well.











It is believed that one of the biggest challenges to police force in our county is to achieve confidence of common people by winning their heart. Police force is constantly working to ensure peace, security and welfare of people but is not popular among them. Honourable prime minister has wisely remarked that police should be 'people friendly' denoting one of the vital setbacks of this force.



We hope that the top brass of this department will take PM's suggestion into serious consideration. Simultaneously, we expect all police officers to be sincere enough and thrive to gain peoples' trust and respect.

