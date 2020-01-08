Video
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020
Home Countryside

Man to die for killing wife in Manikganj

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Jan 7: A court here on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2009.
Convict Liton Khan is a resident of Hijulia Village in Ghior Upazila of the district.
Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Ali Hossain declared the verdict acquitting two other accused.
Public Prosecutor Nurul Huda Rubel said Liton killed his wife Saina Akhter by pressing a pillow on her face on February 26, 2009, over dowry.
Later, Saina's father Saheb Ali lodged a case against Liton and his parents- Sabir Uddin and Rizia Khatun with Ghior Police Station.





