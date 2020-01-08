Vitamin A+ Campaign on January 11





The campaign will be held on January 11 next.

KISHOREGANJ: The press briefing here was held at the conference room of Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Mujibur Rahman presided over the meeting. It was also addressed, among others, by Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Principal Sajal Kumer Saha, 250-Bed General Hospital Deputy Director Dr Sultana Razia, Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Associate Professor Dr Md Mohsin, District BMA General Secretary Dr Abdul Wahab Badal, Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Tazrina Tayaba, Civil Surgeon Office Medical Officer Atikur Rahman, District EPI Superintendent Bimol Chandra Roy, and Office Assistant Juton Pal.

During the campaign on January 11 next, a total of 5,16,400 children from six to 59 months would be administered Vitamin A capsules at 2,926 centres across the district.

PIROJPUR: The press briefing here was held at CS office conference room.

Sources said, a total of 1,21,992 children of the district will come under the campaign. Among them, 13,745 children from age six to 11 months, and 1,08,247 children from 12 to 59 months, will be brought under the programme.

In this connection, 280 health assistants, 218 family health assistants, 141 community health services providers, and 2,752 volunteers will be engaged.

Abu Tayub of CS office conducted the briefing session.

















