Two found dead in two districts





BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a newly-born child from a roadside dustbin in front of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority Office Main Gate in the city on Sunday Morning. The infant was not identified yet.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kotowali Model Police Station (PS) Sabuj said the locals discovered the body inside of a bag in the dustbin there, informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of an old man from his house in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Saturday. Deceased Nasir Uddin Bagha, 70, was a resident of Mazalia Village under Doail Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad Member Anamul Haque Mantu said Nasir used to live alone in his house. Relatives found his body lying on the floor in the afternoon and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body in the evening.

























Two persons including a newly-born child were found dead in 2 dsistricts- Barishal and Jamalpur, in 2 days.BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a newly-born child from a roadside dustbin in front of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority Office Main Gate in the city on Sunday Morning. The infant was not identified yet.Assistant Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kotowali Model Police Station (PS) Sabuj said the locals discovered the body inside of a bag in the dustbin there, informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body.JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of an old man from his house in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Saturday. Deceased Nasir Uddin Bagha, 70, was a resident of Mazalia Village under Doail Union in the upazila.Local Union Parishad Member Anamul Haque Mantu said Nasir used to live alone in his house. Relatives found his body lying on the floor in the afternoon and informed police.Later, police recovered the body in the evening.