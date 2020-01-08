Successful celebration of Mujib Year stressed





The countdown to the year-long celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary is set to begin on January 10, he also said.

DC Abdul Matin disclosed the information while addressing a preparatory meeting organised by district administration in his conference room.

January 10, 1972 is very significant for beginning the countdown as it marks the historical Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu across the country, the DC also said.

On this day, Bangabandhu returned to an independent and sovereign Bangladesh after being jailed for 9.5 months in Pakistan, he further said.

Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrations, officially termed Mujib Borsho, will start on his birthday, March 17, and will continue till March 26, 2021, which marks the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence Day, the DC mentioned.

Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the countdown of Mujib Year on the National Parade Ground at Tejgaon in Dhaka on January 10 as chief guest and will also reveal the logo of the birth centenary celebrations, the DC termed.

Moderated by Additional DC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat, the function was also addressed, among others, by Additional District Magistrate Jebun Nahar, district Awami League General Secretary Abu Bakar Siddique, freedom fighter Akbar Ali Miah, and journalist Shahiduzzaman.

A series of programmes including press conference, rally and placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and cultural function will be held in the district town at the direct supervision of the district administration to mark the countdown of Mujib Year, office sources said.

The countdown machines had already been set up at important places of the district town and it would be launched in the afternoon of January 10, sources added.

















GAIBANDHA, Jan 7: Deputy Commissioner (DC) here Abdul Matin at a function on Monday underscored the need for successful celebration of Mujib Year.The countdown to the year-long celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary is set to begin on January 10, he also said.DC Abdul Matin disclosed the information while addressing a preparatory meeting organised by district administration in his conference room.January 10, 1972 is very significant for beginning the countdown as it marks the historical Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu across the country, the DC also said.On this day, Bangabandhu returned to an independent and sovereign Bangladesh after being jailed for 9.5 months in Pakistan, he further said.Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrations, officially termed Mujib Borsho, will start on his birthday, March 17, and will continue till March 26, 2021, which marks the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence Day, the DC mentioned.Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the countdown of Mujib Year on the National Parade Ground at Tejgaon in Dhaka on January 10 as chief guest and will also reveal the logo of the birth centenary celebrations, the DC termed.Moderated by Additional DC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat, the function was also addressed, among others, by Additional District Magistrate Jebun Nahar, district Awami League General Secretary Abu Bakar Siddique, freedom fighter Akbar Ali Miah, and journalist Shahiduzzaman.A series of programmes including press conference, rally and placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and cultural function will be held in the district town at the direct supervision of the district administration to mark the countdown of Mujib Year, office sources said.The countdown machines had already been set up at important places of the district town and it would be launched in the afternoon of January 10, sources added.