

Cold spell with dense fog disrupts normal life in districts

THAKURGAON: Cold spell accompanied by dense fog is disrupting normal life in the district.

Thakurgaon is near to Himalaya, and for this comparatively low temperature is recorded there every year.

Due to the cold wave, people are being affected with various cold-related diseases. Their working hours have declined.

Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital sources said, every year, about 150 die of cold-related diseases in the district.

Thakurgaon Civil Surgeon Dr H M Anwarul said mostly children and old are being affected with various cold-related diseases. Special care should be taken for them.

In the absence of met office in Thakurgaon, the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) does the job of weather monitoring.

Deputy Director of Thakurgaon DAE Mohammad Aftab Hossain said due to the cold stress, farmers are not going to fields. The unbearable cooling has cut down the income of many day-labourers. Not all are getting works every day. The temperature is likely to fall further.

Rickshaw-puller Mojibur Rahman of Khalpara area in Thakurgaon Sadar said, "Earlier, I would go out with my rickshaw in the morning. Now, I cannot do it for the cold. Others like me are facing the same problem."

It was learnt that the district administration has received a total of 82,000 blankets officially, including 2,000 pieces granted by different social organisations. These blankets have been distributed among the people in five upazilas and three municipalities.

But, a field visit found blankets were not distributed in many areas. Two old men Rafiqul Islam and Mokbul Hossen of Awliapur Village in Sadar Upazila said they did not get any blanket.

They also said poor people living in border areas of the district hardly get winter clothes. Before reaching them, these get finished.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K M Kamruzzaman Selim said, "We have sent a demand letter to the ministry concerned for 50,000 blankets. Already, about 35,000 pieces of blankets have been distributed in upazila level."

BARISHAL: Sever cold accompanied by dense fog in southern region is causing problems to communications.

Vessels are plying amid risk. Also, private aviation service is facing problem. Normal communication of Barishal with Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna is facing setback.

Most of the launches are plying without radar and Global Positioning System (GPS). Only few of them are using radar and GPS systems.

Talking to The Daily Observer correspondent, a number of launch operators said as the night deepens, thick fog starts to settle over the Meghna River and its linking channels, causing the communication risky.

It was also reported that due to the foggy weather, entire southern block's seasonal agro-farming has been affected by cold injury. Winter vegetables such as cauliflower and cabbage are becoming affected with diseases.

A total of four lakh hectares of land have been brought under robi crops cultivation this year with production target of 20 lakh metric tons, according to sources of DAE.

Local agriculture department sources said the situation is yet not so risky. The block supervisors are giving necessary advices to the farmers and maintaining regular communications with them.





































