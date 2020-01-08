Video
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:54 PM
Robbers kill nightguard, loot shops

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondent

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 7: Robbers allegedly killed a nightguard before looting three shops in Chilmari Upazila early Monday.
Deceased Ershadul Haque, 55, was a nightguard at Jorgachh Bazaar, and a resident of Bharattapara area under Ramna Union in the upazila.
Locals saw the body with its hands and legs tied up in front of Makbul Tea-Stall at the bazaar after Fajr prayers and informed police.
After recovery, police sent the body to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Meanwhile, General Secretary of the market committee Mizanur Rahman Mukul said the robbers might have strangulated Ershad to death tying up his hands and legs. Later, they looted goods worth about Tk 25 lakh from three shops.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Chilmari Police Station Aminul Islam said police are investigating the matter.


