Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:54 PM
Security of media men demanded

Human chain formed to protest assault on Khulna journo

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 7: Journalists of various print and electronic media on Tuesday formed a human chain in front of the Khulna Press Club (KPC)  protesting assault on Khulna Bureau Chief of Ekattor TV Rakib Uddin Pannu.
Journalist leaders demanded arrest of and exemplary punishment for the persons responsible and ensuring  journalists' security and freedom of the press.
Over 100 journalists from different media and leaders of Awami League, Juba League, Chhatra League and professional bodies participated in the human chain.
Speaking at the human chain, the journalists urged the authorities concerned to take step for stopping such attacks on the media men for the sake of freedom of press.
Journalists will not remain mum from speaking the truth in the face of such attacks, they said.
The leaders made the remarks when addressing a human chain at Khulna Press Club (KPC). Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ), Khulna Crime Reporters Association and Khulna TV Camera Journalists Association jointly organised the event to protest the attacks on the journalists.
President of KPC S M Nazrul Islam presided over the programme while General Secretary of KPC Mamun Reza moderated it.
Earlier on January 5, journalists blocked the Khulna-Jashore road for half an hour in Joragate area protesting the harassment of Journalist Rakib Uddin Pannu of Ekattor TV's Khulna Bureau Chief by WASA project's Chinese officials and police.
Rezaul Bashar, traffic inspector, Khulna Metropolitan Police, came to the spot and handcuffed the journalist on the allegation of WASA officials. Protesting the incident, Khulna journalists blocked the road.
Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque went to the spot and demanded legal action against the police official.
The journalists took off their blockade after police officials assured them of taking actions against the alleged police officer.


