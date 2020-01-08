Video
Home Countryside

Indurkani Upazila gets 2 new unions

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Jan 7: Two new unions have been added to the Indurkani of the district. It is now a upazila of five uinos.
In this connection, BG Press published a gazette on December 26, 2019.
Upazila Chairman Advocate Md Matiur Rahman confirmed the news.
Chairman of Pattashi Union Parishad (UP) Hawlader Md Moazzem Hossen and Balipara UP Chairman Md Kabir Hossen appreciated the decision of the government.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hossen Muhammad Al Musahid said it was a long expected demand of the local people, considering population and geographic areas of the upazila.


