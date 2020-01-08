Farmers fear pressure from NGOs for refunding loan



A dammaged paddy field at Betagi. photo: observer

Now, the farmers are worried as they fear extra pressure from NGOs for refunding their loans.

On a visit to different areas, it was found that ripe Aman paddy plants have been hit hard by the rain. Farmers said it is not possible to harvest the paddy.

Farmer Ponu Hawlader of Hosnabad Union in the upazila said he is worried about refunding the loans that he took from NGOs. About one third of the fields in the upazila have been damaged.

On November 9 last year, cyclone Bulbul caused damage to the agriculture sector in Betagi. Again, the heavy rain in December last year and January this year damaged the crops. By the time, farmers were waiting for harvesting their crops.

Upazila agriculture office sources said Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) was cultivated in 10,700 hectares of land here this year. Of the lands, 2.38 per cent have been destroyed.

Farmer Modhu Mia of Uttar Chhota Mokamia Village said, "I cultivated Aman paddy in 55 ha of land, but the rain damaged most of the plants. As a result, I cannot harvest the crops."

Farmer Md Jamal Molla of Jhilbunia Village said he cultivated various crops in seven-decimal land, but the untimely rain damaged the crops.

Female farmer Rehena Begum of Jalisha Village said the rain damaged the ripe paddy plants, so the crops may not be harvested.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Iqbal Hossen said, "I will inform the matter to the higher authorities."





















