DU BCL demands withdrawal of cases





They also demanded the release of CCTV footage of the attack in DUCSU building and bring the perpetrators under trial.

The faction, led by Assistant General Secretary (AGS) Saddam Hossain, made the demands at a press conference in the DUCSU building of the Dhaka University (DU) Sunday morning.

In a written statement, Saddam, also Bangladesh Chhatra League DU unit secretary, said, "The attack at DUCSU building was a result of the past attack on Muktijuddho Mancha on December 17, by the Bangladesh General Students' Rights Protection Council (BGSRPC).

"None of these organizations secure the rights of DU students."

Those who were involved in disappearance of the CCTV footage of the Quota Reform Movement were present on the day of the attack, and stole that day's CCTV footage too, he added.

Other demands are legal action against the outsiders who come to DUCSU being associates of Nur, action involved in the incident on December 22, identify and bring the perpetrators to book recovering the CCTV footage of the incident, resignation of Nur as DUCSU VP for his alleged corruption, forming investigation committee to conduct an enquiry into his corruption and an unconditional apology from Nur for his communal statement.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Adhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad alleged that the cases filed over the attack on DUCSU Vice President Nurul Haque Nur and his supporters, are to harass their members.









These cases were filed much like the way cases were filed following the quota reform movement to harass the protesters, the student body members alleged.

They came up with the allegation at a press conference held at the TSC on Dhaka University campus this noon.

Bin Yamin Mollah, joint convener of the platform read, out the written statement where they criticised DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani for his failure to protect the students.

