Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:53 PM
Home Back Page

CPA to provide transshipment facility to India

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 7: Chattogram Port is ready to provide transshipment facility to India in the current month.
Talking to the journalists in his chamber, Rear Admiral Zulfiqar Aziz, Chairman of the Chattogram Port authority (CPA), said two cargo ships will arrive at Chattogram Port from Kolkata Port this month.
Replying to a question about removal of illegal structures from the CPA land, Zulfiqar Aziz said the eviction drive is a continuous process, which is now going on.
"In the first phase, the CPA has evicted 30 per cent illegal structures from the CPA land," the CPA chairman said, adding that the rest of the structures will also be evicted in phases.
About the achievements of the port during the last year, The CPA Chairman said that the country's prime Port handled a total of 3,807 vessels in 2019 while 3,747 vessels in 2018.
He further said the port handled as many as 30 lakh 88 thousand 197 TEUs containers in 2019 while 29 lakh three thousand 996 TEUs containers in 2018.
The chairman further said the port handled 10 crores 30 lakh 77 thousand 735 tonnes cargo in 2019 while 9 crores 63 lakh 11 thousand 224 tonnes in 2018.
He said the construction of Patenga Container Terminal is progressing fast with the capacity of berthing four vessels at a time.
He hoped to start the core construction work of the Bay Terminal this year.
The chairman said the CPA is working with the short, middle and long term planning, aiming at minimizing the cost of doing business policy of the government, trade facilitation, attractions of foreign investment, uninterrupted productions and supply chain.


