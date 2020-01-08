Dr Kamal ready to fight for Khaleda’s bail



Jatiya Oikyafront convener Dr Kamal Hossain addressing a press conference at his office at Motijheel in the capital. Alliance leaders also spoke at the programme. photo : Observer

Kamal Hossain said depriving Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia of her rights to get bail and proper treatment was tantamount to violation of the constitution.

Speaking at an emergency press conference at his Motijheel chamber, he also demanded that the government should immediately release Khaleda and take necessary steps for her advance treatment.

'Denying bail to Khaleda Zia is of course an act of violation of constitution. If our demand for her advanced treatment is not accepted, it'll also be tantamount to violation of constitution,' the Oikya Front chief said.

Kamal, also the president of Gano Forum, said they came to know from the media reports that the former prime minister Khaleda Zia had been passing her days in jail in serious illness.

'On behalf of Jatiya Oikya Front, we express our deep concern over the deteriorating health condition of her. We also condemn the delay in granting bail to Khaleda Zia,' he said.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said their chairperson informed them that she wanted to go to any advanced health centre as she was not given proper treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Khaleda has been in jail since she was convicted in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case in February, 2018. She was found guilty in another corruption case later the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.

The BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the BSMMU since April 1 last year.



























