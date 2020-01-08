Video
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:53 PM
Home Back Page

Staff Correspondent

Tk 5,53,662cr projects for rail sector development

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan has said his ministry has taken up 230 projects involving around Tk 5,53,662 crore in its master plan for the development of the sector.
The master plan will be implemented in six phases. With the implemented of the projects, a total of 2,715.58 kilometers of new railway lines will be installed.
The minister informed the media in a briefing at Rail Bhaban on completion of one year of the current government on Tuesday. Director General of Railways Md Shamsuzzaman and other senior officials were present.
In the press briefing, the minister claimed that due to his ministry's necessary initiatives, the number of train accidents has reduced. "Only three major train accidents occurred in 2019," he said, adding that a total of 39 people killed and 155 others were injured in 129 railway-related accidents across the country last year,
Of them, 10 accidents took place at level crossings, leaving 18 people dead while 21 more people were killed in 119 accidents caused by signal violations and derailments, the minister added.
On June 23 last year, four people were killed and 64 injured in a rail accident in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar, 17 were killed and 54 injured in Brahmanbaria on November 12 while the third accident occurred in Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj which damaged huge railway properties, he mentioned elaborating on the accidents.
Non-governmental organisations have, however, given higher estimates. According to Nirapad Sarak Chai, at least 198 people were killed and 347 others injured in 162 railway-related accidents in 2019. Sujan said after assuming office in January 7 last year, his ministry has recovered around 260 acres of land from the illegal occupants. Of the land, 154 acres were recovered in the eastern while the rest in the western zone.
He elaborated his ministry's successes including procurement of new locomotives, installation of new railway lines and construction of infrastructure.















