ACC grills former Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf

The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has begun grilling former Jubo League leader Sheikh Fazlur Rahman Maruf over the allegation of amassing money through illegal casino business.

ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain led the interrogation after Maruf arrived at the ACC headquarters in Segunbagicha around 11am on Tuesday, an official of the anti-graft agency said.

Maruf, the younger brother to Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim MP, was summoned to appear at the ACC office on Dec 29.

-bdnews24.com
























