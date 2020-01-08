Complicity of guard found from seized mobile phone





A group of people carried out the attack on Sunday night. They tried to stab Sarwar's daughter Saima Ali and her husband on the second floor of the building. Sarwar and his wife also came under attack on the third floor.

The attackers fled leaving behind a mobile phone and seven machetes when two other residents of the building arrived on hearing the victims' cry for help.

Two criminals attempted to kill Liberation War Museum Trustee Dr Sarwar Ali at his home in the city's Uttara on Sunday night.

Although Sarwar escaped unhurt, his wife Makhduma Nargis, daughter Saima Ali, son-in-law Humayun Kabir and two of his neighbours sustained minor injuries in the incident.

"It seems that militants carried out the attack in a bid to kill us," Sarwar said on Tuesday, pointing to the machetes that resemble the hacking deaths of secular writers, a publisher and online activists.

He initiated a case against a security guard, a former chauffeur and some unidentified people with Uttara West Police on Monday over the attack.

Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee in a statement on Tuesday expressed concern over the attack. The freedom fighter and his family came under "cowardly attack for his strong voice against militancy, extremism, and terrorism", the committee said.

It demanded that the authorities arrest the attackers swiftly and ensure security of Sarwar, a physician and cultural activist, and his family.

Police detained the security guard of the building and a driver of one of the residents of the building for interrogation.

Abul Kalam, Officer-in-Charge (investigation) of the police station, said they rushed to the flat on Sunday night after being informed about the incident.

Police found a schoolbag, seven machetes, a mobile phone set and an electric water heater were seized from the bag, the OC added. "We found that security guard Md Nazmul had called the mobile phone [seized from the bag] 25 times."





















