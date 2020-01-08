Video
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:53 PM
Home Back Page

BDR Mutiny

HC to release full text of verdict today

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) is set to release on Wednesday the full text of the verdict that confirmed death penalty for 139 out of 152 accused and upheld life imprisonment of 185 others for their involvement in BDR carnage in 2009.
The three judges of a special HC bench led by Justice Shawkat Hossain have already signed the full text of the judgment containing more than 29,059 pages, biggest-ever criminal case in the country's history in terms of the number of accused and people convicted.
The HC special bench signed the full text of the verdict after the bench had completed writing of the judgement, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik told the daily Observer on Tuesday.
The full text of the verdict will be released at 10:00 am, he added.


