Protest over Rape at Dhaka University







Protest over Rape at Dhaka University





Protest over Rape at Dhaka University







Protest over Rape at Dhaka University





























Raju Memorial Sculpture wrapped in black cloths by DU StudentsHunger strike demanding punishment for the rapistStudents of DU Political Science burning an effigy of the rapistBCL forms a human chain on the campus protesting the rape incident