Prof M Mahbubur Rahman and Prof M Mahbubul Arfin have been selected as president and general secretary respectively of Islamic University Bangabandhu Parishad (IUBP) unit, Kushtia.

Mahbubur Rahman is the Prof of Information and Communication Technology department while Mahbubul Arfin of Tourism and Hospitality Management department.

Central Bangabandhu Parishad General Secretary Dr SA Malek announced the committee on Tuesday.