Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:52 PM
latest Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act        Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB       
Home City News

SUST set to hold its 3rd convocation today

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

SYLHET, Jan 7: Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has taken a colourful look as it has completed all necessary preparations to hold its third convocation on Wednesday.
The third convocation of the university is going to be held after a 12 years break as the second one was held on December 6, 2007 while the first one on April 29, 1998.
A festive mood is prevailing among the students, teachers and employees of the university over last few days centering the convocation.
University sources said 6,750 students have registered their names to receive certificated through the convocation.
A total of 20 students will receive President's Gold Medal. Besides, 89 students, who stood first in their departments, will receive the vice-chancellor awards.
President Abdul Hamid, the chancellor of the university, will attend the convocation while writer Syed Manzoorul Islam will join it as the convocation speaker.




All preparations have been taken to hold the convocation smoothly, SUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beg votes for Taposh Amu to JL members
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new body
SUST set to hold its 3rd convocation today
Release slip application for NU Masters Professional Course begins
Bangladesh for peace, stability in the world: Momen
BNP against EVM as they’re ‘anti-technology’
Setting up 19.58 lakh pre-paid meters underway
Cumilla City battling new hazards of unplanned building construction


Latest News
Sadio Mané crowned African footballer of the year
84 children violated in every month in 2019: BSAF
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Saudi Arabia deports another 132 Bangladeshis
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
All is well: Trump tweets
Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence
Crosscheck any information before sharing on social media: PM
Juvenile 14 accused indicted
Most Read News
Talk Show “Ek Cup Cha” features journalist Nazmus Saquib
Qasem Soleimani: Man, myth to martyr
Rapist must be brought to justice: Mahila Parishad
Students stage demo wearing black clothes
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new committee
Stampede kills 50 mourners at Soleimani's burial in Iran
Police collect CCTV footage
Three kill selves in two districts
PM addresses nation today
‘We’re going to war, bro’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft