SUST set to hold its 3rd convocation today

SYLHET, Jan 7: Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has taken a colourful look as it has completed all necessary preparations to hold its third convocation on Wednesday.The third convocation of the university is going to be held after a 12 years break as the second one was held on December 6, 2007 while the first one on April 29, 1998.A festive mood is prevailing among the students, teachers and employees of the university over last few days centering the convocation.University sources said 6,750 students have registered their names to receive certificated through the convocation.A total of 20 students will receive President's Gold Medal. Besides, 89 students, who stood first in their departments, will receive the vice-chancellor awards.President Abdul Hamid, the chancellor of the university, will attend the convocation while writer Syed Manzoorul Islam will join it as the convocation speaker.All preparations have been taken to hold the convocation smoothly, SUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed said. -UNB