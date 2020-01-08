Bangladesh for peace, stability in the world: Momen





"Bangladesh wants to see peace and stability across the world noting that around 1.22 crore Bangladeshi citizens live in various parts of the globe," the Foreign Minister said yesterday hopping that Bangladesh nationals in Iraq will remain safe since there are some targeted attacks.

The Foreign Minister was talking to journalists at the International Mother Language Institute following a meeting of sub-committee on celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday. Chief coordinator of the National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and former foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali were also present.

Momen said Bangladesh has adopted a 'balanced policy' without any deviation from the path shown by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - 'Friendship to all and malice towards none'.

"We've good relations with everybody," he told journalists mentioning countries like India, China and the USA, we want global peace and maintain friendship with all, he added.

Replying to a question about escalating tensions between Iran and the USA and any possibility of a third world war, the Foreign Minister said, "I don't think there'll be a third world war."

The Foreign Minister said they are in touch with Bangladesh Mission in Iraq and Bangladeshis are so far safe.



















