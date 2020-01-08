BNP against EVM as they’re ‘anti-technology’





"BNP has always been against technology. As you all know how Begum Khaleda Zia turned down the offer to connect Bangladesh to the submarine cable free of cost in the nineties fearing information will be stolen from the country," the minister said, while replying to a question from reporters at the Secretariat.

According to Hasan Mahmud, BNP's stand against the use of EVM follows their skeptical attitude towards technology. "Not only are they against the use of EVM during elections, they raise various allegations when the vote is cast using ballot papers."

"The main thing is, as BNP has realized that people are no longer with them, they are out to make the election process questionable. They are coming up with different types of allegations as they fear their imminent defeat," he added.

Responding to Jatiya Oikya Front convener Dr Kamal Hossain's statement that denying bail to Khaleda Zia is unconstitutional, the information minister said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir mentioned the same thing a day earlier during a press conference. -UNB





























