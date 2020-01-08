Setting up 19.58 lakh pre-paid meters underway





"We will bring all consumers under smart pre-paid metering system aimed at reducing system loss, pilferage and bill arrears in the country," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Tuesday. He said the BPDB has already installed 11,66,005 smart pre-paid meters out of the total 31,24,330 consumers across the country in December 2019, adding, "We are also working to supply uninterrupted electricity to all."

"The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to bring all citizens under power coverage as and our generation capacity reached to 22,787 MW," Nasrul added. -BSS



















With a view to reducing system loss, pilferage and bill arrears, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has undertaken an initiative to bring 19,58,325 consumers under smart pre-paid metering system in phases."We will bring all consumers under smart pre-paid metering system aimed at reducing system loss, pilferage and bill arrears in the country," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Tuesday. He said the BPDB has already installed 11,66,005 smart pre-paid meters out of the total 31,24,330 consumers across the country in December 2019, adding, "We are also working to supply uninterrupted electricity to all.""The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to bring all citizens under power coverage as and our generation capacity reached to 22,787 MW," Nasrul added. -BSS