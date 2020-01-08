Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:52 PM
latest Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act        Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB       
Home City News

Setting up 19.58 lakh pre-paid meters underway

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

With a view to reducing system loss, pilferage and bill arrears, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has undertaken an initiative to bring 19,58,325 consumers under smart pre-paid metering system in phases.
"We will bring all consumers under smart pre-paid metering system aimed at reducing system loss, pilferage and bill arrears in the country," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Tuesday. He said the BPDB has already installed 11,66,005 smart pre-paid meters out of the total 31,24,330 consumers across the country in December 2019, adding, "We are also working to supply uninterrupted electricity to all."
"The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to bring all citizens under power coverage as and our generation capacity reached to 22,787 MW," Nasrul added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beg votes for Taposh Amu to JL members
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new body
SUST set to hold its 3rd convocation today
Release slip application for NU Masters Professional Course begins
Bangladesh for peace, stability in the world: Momen
BNP against EVM as they’re ‘anti-technology’
Setting up 19.58 lakh pre-paid meters underway
Cumilla City battling new hazards of unplanned building construction


Latest News
Sadio Mané crowned African footballer of the year
84 children violated in every month in 2019: BSAF
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Saudi Arabia deports another 132 Bangladeshis
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
All is well: Trump tweets
Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence
Crosscheck any information before sharing on social media: PM
Juvenile 14 accused indicted
Most Read News
Talk Show “Ek Cup Cha” features journalist Nazmus Saquib
Qasem Soleimani: Man, myth to martyr
Rapist must be brought to justice: Mahila Parishad
Students stage demo wearing black clothes
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new committee
Stampede kills 50 mourners at Soleimani's burial in Iran
Police collect CCTV footage
Three kill selves in two districts
PM addresses nation today
‘We’re going to war, bro’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft