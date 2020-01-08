Couple suffers burn injuries

NARAYANGANJ, Jan 7: A couple suffered burn injuries following explosion of a gas pipe line at Kayempur in Fatullah area on Thursday. The victims are Sharif Mia, 30, and his wife Farida Begum, 30, residents of the area.

The accident took place on the ground floor of a three-story building, owned by Mufti Nazrul Isla, around 7:00am.

Police said hearing the big sound of explosion, local people rushed to the house and found the couple burn injured, said Mohammad Aslam, oc of Fatullah thana.












