Missing Natore boy's severed head found after 3-day

NATORE, Jan 7: Police recovered the severed head of a missing boy from a garlic field at Paikerdol in Sadar upazila on Tuesday, three days after he was found beheaded in a local bamboo cluster.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police recovered the head of Hasan kept in a polythene bag at noon, said DB Inspector Saikat Hasan. He, however, police will conduct a DNA test for ensuring that the head was of Hasan. On December 29, Hasan went missing from his village in Sadar upazila. Later, police recovered his beheaded body from the bamboo cluster. -UNB







