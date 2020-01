‘I don’t want to die proving I am Indian’

Inauguration of the Annual Picnic-2020 of BREB

Chairman of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Major General (Rtd) Moin Uddin inaugurates the Annual Picnic-2020 of BREB at Heritage Resort Madhabdi in Narsigdi. photo : observer

