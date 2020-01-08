Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:52 PM
latest Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act        Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB       
Home News

Firestorms: How Australia's bushfires created their own weather

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Firestorms: How Australia's bushfires created their own weather

Firestorms: How Australia's bushfires created their own weather

SYDNEY, Jan 7: Australia's bushfires have burned so intensely that they have hurled smoke as far away as Chile.
They have also created their own weather systems, including deadly "firestorms" that produce dry lightning and cannot be contained.
How do firestorms happen?
Scientists are still trying to understand how firestorms are created although weather, terrain, vegetation and the characteristics of the fire itself all play a role.
But the basics are always the same: large fires cause extreme heat and a large plume of smoke, which interacts with moisture in the air as it rises to create a cloud.
"In the right conditions the cloud can accelerate into the lower stratosphere," explained Australia's weather bureau.
"Collisions of ice particles in the very cold upper parts of these clouds cause a build-up of electrical charge, which is released by giant sparks-lightning. Having produced a thunderstorm, the cloud is now known as 'pyrocumulonimbus'."
Why are they dangerous?
Firestorms tend to produce very little rain, so the lightning can strike the dry earth and create new fires in the surrounding area.
During Victoria's Black Saturday bushfires in 2009, lightning strikes caused new fires up to 100 kilometres (62 miles) away from the original blaze, but the danger does not end there.
Firestorms can also hurl embers up to 30 kilometres (19 miles) away from the place the storm occurred.
And the clouds can also produce powerful updrafts and "downbursts" creating extremely strong winds that can fan existing flames. They can even create fire tornadoes.
"Firestorms are the most dangerous and unpredictable manifestations of a bushfire, and are impossible to suppress or control," said University of New South Wales researcher Rachel Badlan.
Can they be predicted?
Experts say the storms are incredibly difficult to predict because the fires themselves are difficult to predict. But some believe they are close to at least forecasting when weather conditions will make the storms possible.
"Predicting the weather component will eventually be possible days in advance, but predicting fire conditions will remain a significant challenge for some time," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said.
Canberra-based researchers believe that so-called "deep flaming" -- the depth of the active fire -- is vital to understanding when firestorms occur and are studying the factors that influence a fire's depth.
How common are they?
Between 2001 and 2016, 56 firestorms were recorded in Australia. They have also been observed in the United States, Canada, Russia and in Mongolia -- mostly in forested areas.




But there are signs firestorms are becoming more frequent. In a six week period in 2019 at least 18 pyrocumulonimbus formed in Victoria alone. Experts also believe that climate change is amplifying the conditions necessary for firestorms to form.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inauguration of the Annual Picnic-2020 of BREB
Firestorms: How Australia's bushfires created their own weather
Overload on train to Kashmir's internet oasis
US troops in Iraq: new pressure to pull out
Key facts on Taiwan-China relations ahead of Taiwan elections
Turkish intervention risks Syria scenario for Libya: Experts
‘I don’t want to die proving I am Indian’
Qasem Soleimani killed: Does Trump have a strategy?


Latest News
Sadio Mané crowned African footballer of the year
84 children violated in every month in 2019: BSAF
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Saudi Arabia deports another 132 Bangladeshis
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
All is well: Trump tweets
Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence
Crosscheck any information before sharing on social media: PM
Juvenile 14 accused indicted
Most Read News
Talk Show “Ek Cup Cha” features journalist Nazmus Saquib
Qasem Soleimani: Man, myth to martyr
Rapist must be brought to justice: Mahila Parishad
Students stage demo wearing black clothes
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new committee
Stampede kills 50 mourners at Soleimani's burial in Iran
Police collect CCTV footage
Three kill selves in two districts
PM addresses nation today
‘We’re going to war, bro’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft