Nirbhaya rapists to be hanged

NEW DELHI, Jan 7: An Indian court Tuesday ordered the execution on January 22 of four men convicted of the infamous 2012 gang rape and murder of a Delhi university student.

Six people were originally charged with taking part in the brutal attack aboard a city bus, but one was released after a brief detention as a juvenile, while another committed suicide while awaiting trial.

On Tuesday Delhi court judge Satish Kumar issued a warrant ordering the four on death row to be executed on January 22 at 7:00 am.

Jyoti Singh, 23, was attacked in December 2012 while returning home after visiting the cinema with a male friend. -AFP