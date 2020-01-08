Video
Israel okays 1,936 settler homes

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

JERUSALEM, Jan 7: Israel has approved the construction of 1,936 new settler homes on occupied Palestinian territories, watchdog Peace Now said Monday.
The green light was given on Sunday and Monday, Peace Now said, adding that 89 percent of the new homes will be erected in "settlements that Israel may have to evacuate under a future peace agreement with the Palestinians".
The watchdog says settlement building has vastly increased under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ally US President Donald Trump.
Netanyahu has been fighting for his political survival faced with corruption charges and after failing to form a new coalition government following April and September elections.    -AFP


