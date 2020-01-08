Video
‘Brutal politics’ never seen before

Shiv Sena attacks Modi govt over JNU violence;
Dozen hurt in fresh student clashes

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

MUMBAI, Jan 7: Against the backdrop of attack on JNU students, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that what they wanted was happening, and said such "brutal politics" was never seen before in the country.
An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' further alleged that the BJP wanted to see "Hindu-Muslim riots" over the Citizenship Amendment Act, but that did not happen. Since the BJP has been cornered over the issue of CAA, several things are happening out of "revenge", it said.
Comparing the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students to the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes, the Shiv Sena said "divisive politics" was dangerous for the country. It said the Union Home Ministry's decision to file cases against "unknown" attackers at JNU was laughable. "Those who entered JNU with masks are not unknown," it claimed.
Nearly 34 people were injured in the violence. "The fallout of JNU attack is being seen elsewhere in the country...what Modi and Shah want is happening. The country is in danger. Divisive politics is dangerous for the country," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.
 "The BJP wanted to see Hindu-Muslim riots over the issue, but that did not happen. The nationwide protests are not being done by Muslims alone. Hindus will also be affected due to the new Act," the Shiv Sena said.
At least a dozen people were injured Tuesday in fresh clashes between student groups loyal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opponents with the main opposition Congress party, police said.
Student politics has turned ugly in recent weeks over several issues, including a new citizenship law, heavy-handed police tactics and hikes in university fees.
The latest confrontation, in Modi's home state, came two days after attackers rampaged through a Delhi university, leaving 34 injured and sparking nationwide protests.
Critics and media reports blamed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body linked to Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, for the violence on Sunday evening at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Police reportedly stood by and did nothing to stop the attack, while videos purportedly from the scene showed masked men swinging batons as students screamed in terror.    -PTI, AFP


