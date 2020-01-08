Indonesia deploys fighter jets to South China Sea





The stand-off began in mid-December when a Chinese coast guard vessel, accompanying Chinese fishing boats, entered waters off the coast of Indonesia's northern Natuna islands, prompting Jakarta to summon Beijing's ambassador.

The issue has soured Indonesia's generally friendly relationship with China, its biggest trading partner and a major investor in Southeast Asia's largest country.

Fajar Adriyanto, the air force spokesman, said four F-16 jets had been conducting flights over the islands, though he also played down fears of any confrontation with Beijing.

"They're doing standard patrols to protect our sovereign area. It just so happened that they're patrolling Natuna," Adriyanto said. "We don't have the order to start a war with China."

The South China Sea is a global trade route with rich fishing grounds and energy reserves and China claims most of it based on what it says is its historic activity. But Southeast Asian countries, supported by the United States and much of the rest of the world, say such claims have no legal basis.

On Monday, Indonesia said it was mobilizing fishermen to the northern Natuna region and had deployed several naval ships.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday Beijing had "opened diplomatic channels" with Indonesia since the latest incident, and said "both countries shoulder responsibility for maintaining regional peace and stability". -REUTERS























