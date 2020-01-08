

Mohammad Sirajuddin’s 44th death anniversary today

Today is the 44th death anniversary of late Mohammad Sirajuddin, founder chairman and managing director of Modhumita Group. The day will be observed in befitting manner. All relatives, friends and well wishers have been requested to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.









