Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:50 PM
Mohammad Sirajuddin’s 44th death anniversary today

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Culture Desk

Today is the 44th death anniversary of late Mohammad Sirajuddin, founder chairman and managing director of Modhumita Group. The day will be observed in befitting manner. All relatives, friends and well wishers have been requested to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.




Modhumita Cinema Hall, one of the oldest cinema halls in the city, initiated its journey on December 1, 1967 with the hands of Mohammad Sirajuddin.  Mohammad Sirajuddin was one of the leading industrialists in the 1950s. He boosted up the pace of expanding screening industry through the launching of Modhumita Cinema Hall at that time. 'Cleopatra', a Hollywood blockbuster, was the very first movie screened at Modhumita. With three bigha of land area and a seating capacity of 1221, Madhumita is still considered to be the hub of entertainment for the city dwellers. The cinema hall is located at Motijheel, in the city. It has a long history of screening many local and global films like Cleopatra, Lord Jim, Fall of the Roman Empire and more throughout its journey. Lack of quality local films and expansion of online platforms like Netflix have raised the question of uncertainty that whether Modhumita Cinema Hall will survive or not in near future.
Modhumita Cinema Hall

Modhumita Cinema Hall


