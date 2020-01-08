Video
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020
Chirkutt to celebrate 18 year journey

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Culture Desk

Chirkutt, one of the leading fusion bands of Bangladesh, has reached the milestone of 18 year journey this year. The band members want to celebrate this landmark by releasing new songs and by doing concerts both at home and abroad.
According to Sharmin Sultana Shumi, vocalist of Chirkutt, their celebration will start with the release of a new song. The track titled 'Banglar Kotha' is going to be released at the end of this month. Alongside this song, the band members have a plan to make a song regarding the 18 year journey of the band.  
Chirkutt was formed in 2002. The band released its first song after four years since the inception. Many band members joined and left the band throughout this long journey. The current line-up of the band features Sharmin Sultana Sumi on vocal, Emon Chowdhury on guitar, Didar Hasan on bass, Jahid Nirob on keyboard and Pavel Areen on drums. The band has released three albums titled 'Chirkuttnama', 'Jadur Sohor' and 'Udhao' so far.


