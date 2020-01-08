Video
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:50 PM
Vivo aims brand success

An Interview with Mr.Tanzib Ahamed, Assistant Manager, VIVO Bangladesh.

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Shaikh Shahrukh

What is your impression about the smartphone market in Bangladesh?
Every day when I look around of myself, I see more and more use of phones. The mobile phone has become an indispensable part of modern life a few years ago. Now smartphones are giving shape in everyday lifestyles and works. So the needs and variations are increasing fast and vivo is fully prepared to feed those needs. We set our direction to serve our customers with quality products, technologies and modern design and that's why we emphasize on new innovation.
What is the key strength of vivo?
Genuine innovation is the key strong point of vivo. In the industry, sometimes we see a few changes in the mobile sets which are nothing new but increasing-decreasing some particular things and units. Vivo leads in innovation now. Vivo is the world's first brand to invent in-display fingerprint sensor. It is one of the major innovation to solve security issues of using a phone. We brought the world's first elevating or pop-up camera phone which changed the definition of mobile camera and introduced a new horizon of capturing moments by phone.
What is the plan for the New Year? Anything new to come? Will you emphasize a particular segment?
Many new things to come in 2020 in terms of technology and product. We want to establish vivo as the most trustworthy and aspirational brand in the country. When people will see the brand name of vivo, they would feel a sense of trust and strength in the coming days. We believe people have the right to use the best phone as they can afford and as they need. So we ensure supply of budget, mid-range and high-end phone so that they can avail the best phone with the best price for them. We launched S1 Pro, a mid-range phone, with `Game Turbo Feature' in the country on third January. This is the third phone of the company's Style series and is equipped with dual-engine fast charging 4500 mAh battery along with the diamond-shaped quad camera and 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is available for 26,990 BDT in Jazzy blue and Mystic Black colour.  Vivo S1 Pro houses 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage which can be expanded.


Vivo aims brand success
