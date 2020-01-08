Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:50 PM
latest Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act        Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB       
Home Observer TeCH

Nokia and Microsoft bundle their cloud offerings

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Tech Desk

Nokia and Microsoft bundle their cloud offerings

Nokia and Microsoft bundle their cloud offerings


A strategic collaboration between Nokia and Microsoft is banking on companies wanting to buy their cloud hardware and software together.
Here's the official pitch: "By bringing together Microsoft cloud solutions and Nokia's expertise in mission-critical networking, the companies are uniquely positioned to help enterprises and communications service providers transform their businesses." This seems to be mainly about things like private networks, SD-WAN and private cloud, but specific commercial use-cases are thin on the ground at this stage.
"We are thrilled to unite Nokia's mission-critical networks with Microsoft's cloud solutions," said Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise and Chief Strategy Officer. "Together, we will accelerate the digital transformation journey towards Industry 4.0, driving economic growth and productivity for both enterprises and service providers."
"Bringing together Microsoft's expertise in intelligent cloud solutions and Nokia's strength in building business and mission-critical networks will unlock new connectivity and automation scenarios," said Jason Zander, EVP of Microsoft Azure. "We're excited about the opportunities this will create for our joint customers across industries."
This initiative is more than just good PowerPoint and canned quote, however, with BT announced as its first paying punter. Apparently it's already offering a managed service that integrates Microsoft Azure cloud and Nokia SD-WAN stuff. Specifically this means Azure vWAN and Nuage SD-WAN 2.0.
Apart from that the joint announcement mainly just bangs on about how great both companies are at this sort of thing - in other words a thinly-veiled sales pitch. The market will decide if it needs this kind of complete virtual WAN package and whether or not Nokia and Microsoft are the best companies to provide it. But there's no denying BT is a strong first customer win.    Source: The Verge


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A bunch of telecoms predictions for 2020
Vivo aims brand success
Nokia and Microsoft bundle their cloud offerings
Cloud kitchen trend impacts online food delivery
Symphony brings new Z25 and Z12
Lenovo unveils foldable, 5G laptops at CES
Walton provides discount, gifts at DITF
Upcoming technology trends in 2020


Latest News
Sadio Mané crowned African footballer of the year
84 children violated in every month in 2019: BSAF
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Saudi Arabia deports another 132 Bangladeshis
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
All is well: Trump tweets
Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence
Crosscheck any information before sharing on social media: PM
Juvenile 14 accused indicted
Most Read News
Talk Show “Ek Cup Cha” features journalist Nazmus Saquib
Qasem Soleimani: Man, myth to martyr
Rapist must be brought to justice: Mahila Parishad
Students stage demo wearing black clothes
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new committee
Stampede kills 50 mourners at Soleimani's burial in Iran
Police collect CCTV footage
Three kill selves in two districts
PM addresses nation today
‘We’re going to war, bro’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft