Cloud kitchen trend impacts online food delivery

Wednesday, 8 January, 2020
Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Tech Desk

Cloud Kitchen / Virtual Kitchen / Ghost Kitchen - they are all referred to by different names, but the concept is very evident in the names. Every restaurant has a back of house and a front of house. Cloud Kitchens are restaurants with no front of house.
The evolution of cloud kitchens has been driven by consumer demand. Consumer demand has majorly fueled food delivery, and traditional restaurants which used to see barely five-to-ten percent of their total revenue being driven by online orders as recently as three years ago, now see over 30 percent of their revenue come from delivery platforms. This indicated a clear trend that a "restaurant" does not need to necessarily comprise of both front of house and back of house components.
Because of the rapid rise in food delivery, what became clear was that a restaurant can be built purely on delivery. There was also the cost factor: with no front of house, one major component of a restaurant's cost was eliminated. With the increase in rent prices in major cities and rise for "food on demand," it created a perfect culmination to give rise to the phenomenon of Cloud Kitchens.
Cloud Kitchens overall are simply evolving the traditional restaurant industry, just like robotics or meatless burgers are. They are another component of this growing industry, and it is fueled in big part by the growth in technology. Online ordering platforms such as GrubHub, UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and many others have fueled this demand, and then the omnipresence of mobile phones with massive computing powers have enabled consumers to get their food delivered to their homes at the click of a few buttons. I believe this will enable newer entrants into the industry, and probably even drive down the cost of opening a restaurant.
Source_techcrunch.com


